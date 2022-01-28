European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Down 0.7%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 714.59 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 717 ($9.67). Approximately 142,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.74).

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of £754.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 826.57.

About European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

