ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 73,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,843. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. ImagineAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

