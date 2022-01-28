Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Generex Biotechnology stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 381,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -2.88. Generex Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Get Generex Biotechnology alerts:

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.