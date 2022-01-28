Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 716.0% in January

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 716.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Luminex Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,617. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

