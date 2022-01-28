Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.14. 71,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 23,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

