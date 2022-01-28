Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Shares Down 5%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 12,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 12,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a market cap of C$70.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.