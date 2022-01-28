First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.58 and last traded at $57.69. Approximately 134,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 162,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $4,678,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.