-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PHAS stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 159,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.79. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

