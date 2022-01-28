BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MUJ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

