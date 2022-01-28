BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MUJ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $16.28.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
