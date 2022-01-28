Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $550.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.85. 10,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.05. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $357.73 and a 1 year high of $519.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $25.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

