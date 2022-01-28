yAxis Achieves Market Cap of $745,363.52 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $745,363.52 and approximately $156,894.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yAxis has traded 56% lower against the dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.38 or 0.06565341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,300.65 or 1.00144597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050969 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

