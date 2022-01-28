Klimatas (KTS) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 40.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $10,338.46 and $2.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

