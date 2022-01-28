Zacks: Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.97. 914,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,493. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 169,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 267,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.