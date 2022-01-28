Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $205.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,869. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $175.78 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

