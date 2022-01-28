Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a growth of 889.8% from the December 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PENMF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 240,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,330. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

