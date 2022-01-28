Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a growth of 889.8% from the December 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PENMF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 240,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,330. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

