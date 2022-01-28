Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF remained flat at $$104.00 during trading on Thursday. Qt Group Oyj has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.08.
About Qt Group Oyj
