Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF remained flat at $$104.00 during trading on Thursday. Qt Group Oyj has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.08.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.