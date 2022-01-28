Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 20,027,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,922,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
Net Savings Link Company Profile
