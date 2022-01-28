Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 20,027,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,922,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Get Net Savings Link alerts:

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.