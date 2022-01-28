Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

