Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report sales of $67.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.08 million to $69.00 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $68.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $278.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $294.23 million to $303.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 117,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $868.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

