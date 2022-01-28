Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce $245.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $194.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $889.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,568. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -351.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

