$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce $85.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $120.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $189.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $5,483,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,100,151. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 311,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

