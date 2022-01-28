Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,558. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.