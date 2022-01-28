Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Decreases By 84.6%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GERS stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,318. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

