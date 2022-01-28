Veil 1-Day Volume Tops $2,048.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $2,048.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.99 or 0.99743387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00078983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00249362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00161628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00334403 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

