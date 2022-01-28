SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $118.15 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $118.15 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004483 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

