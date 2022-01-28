Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYDGF. Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th.

BYDGF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $146.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.92. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

