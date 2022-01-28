renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $668.68 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $668.68 million and $3.42 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $37,112.87 or 0.99412220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00041157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005631 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 18,018 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

