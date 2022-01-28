MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,501. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 3.45.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

