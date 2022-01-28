Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

BBU traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

