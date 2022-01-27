Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.