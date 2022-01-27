Exeedme (XED) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $18.28 million and $395,476.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.64 or 0.06542957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.38 or 0.99823426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.