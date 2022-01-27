Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

KIGRY traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 138,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

