ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECNCF. Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

ECNCF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,044. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

