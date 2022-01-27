Zacks: Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 1,391,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,884. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

