GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 184,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 5.87. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.