$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,097. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Insperity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Insperity by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Insperity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.34. 109,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,099. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

