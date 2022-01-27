Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Properties updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-1.74 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

BXP traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $110.47. 1,362,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,281. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

