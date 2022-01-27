Analysts Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Target Price at GBX 1,321.67

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321.67 ($17.83).

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFTU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.86) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.13) to GBX 1,325 ($17.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:GFTU traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,134 ($15.30). 793,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,181. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 825 ($11.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,425 ($19.23). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.83.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

