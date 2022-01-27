UChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. UChain has a market capitalization of $13,665.50 and $2,980.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UChain has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00041107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005635 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

