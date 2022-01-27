Loki Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,868.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.18 or 0.06485764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00288791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.11 or 0.00781449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00065576 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00390408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00240608 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

