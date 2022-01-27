Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Revival Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 41,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,360. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.