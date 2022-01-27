Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.56 million.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.67.

TEAM stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.26 and its 200-day moving average is $364.75. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

