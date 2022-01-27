Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.
Western Digital stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.84. 10,106,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14.
In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
