Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.84. 10,106,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

