Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NatWest Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.01. NatWest Group reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NatWest Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NatWest Group.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group stock remained flat at $$6.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NatWest Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NatWest Group (NWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.