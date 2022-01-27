United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 27,366,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,372,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

