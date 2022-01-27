Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. Celanese also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $15.00 EPS.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.07. 907,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.40.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

