Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $9.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,178,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,464,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

