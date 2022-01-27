Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.86. ePlus reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,308,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,103,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,108,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 108,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

