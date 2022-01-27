Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce sales of $18.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.56 million and the highest is $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

WHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 49,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

