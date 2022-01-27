ASD (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00103241 BTC.

About ASD (BTMX)

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

